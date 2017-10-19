Rugby youngsters pile on the points in massive win

Oswestry RFC under-15s 75

Cobra RFC & Glyn Ceriog RFC under-15s 5

Oswestry RFC under-15s had their first home game of the season, with just 15 players available because of injuries/sickness/unavailability.

The Oswestry pack was dominant throughout, making inroads into their opponents half from the first whistle.

Good rucking with powerful surges from the front row of Harry Rogers, Martin Petrov and Morgan Drury, supported by their second row, Josh Peake and Jack Crisp who drove hard into the defence and gave protection and time to feed short passes to the very dynamic back row, Jameson Torry, Joe Patmore and Connor Griffiths who all caused havoc within the opposition.

Griffiths bagged his hat-trick before half time when he came off with a knee strain.

The back line had one of the best performances they have had in the red and black hoops, captain and scrum half Jacob Munro urging his players on, sniping through gaps, providing accurate ball and kicking intelligently into space. There were more fast hands and some smart darts through the defence from fly half, Will Hudson.

Centre Aidan Lindsay displayed excellent positional kicking, vision and distribution. Wingers Will Jones and Fin Begley added pace on the outside and took the game to the opposition forcing them to hastily retreat.

However Man of the Match went to a flanker playing out of position in the centre. Zach Willer made some barnstorming runs and gave a masterclass in defence, turning over ball time and time again.

The opposition to their credit never gave up and scored an excellent try in the corner later on in the game.

However the damage had been done already with the tries coming from Connor Griffiths (3), Zach Willer (3), Jacob Munro (2), Joe Patmore (1), Jameson Torry (1), Martin Petrov (1), Jack Crisp (1) and Fin Begley (1). Aidan Lindsay added to the tries with 4 conversions and Jacob Munro added another conversion.

The team would like to thank their sponsors for this season: Maelor Nursery, Foundation Piling Ltd, Oswestry Learners, Andrew Bronwin & Company Ltd, Eagle Tyres and Rich Allan.

Your support this season is greatly appreciated by the boys and they look forward to welcoming you to the club and showing you all the skill, passion and commitment they have for rugby.