Chirk AAA close gap on leaders Brickfield Rangers as debutant Skelnar strikes twice

Welsh National League

Premier Division

Chirk AAA 2 Llay Welfare 0

Chirk AAA closed the gap on leaders Brickfield Rangers after Liam Skelnar fired a debut double at Holyhead Road on Saturday.

The Colliers saw off Llay Welfare to remain second, one point and level on games with Rangers, as Skelnar, who signed in mid-week from Lex XI, got his life at Chirk off to a flyer.

He notched his first after just 15 minutes before he sealed the points on the hour mark with his second.

Chirk are nestled in a group of five or six teams chasing the top spot, and will be happy with their start.

This week, the Colliers will look to take advantage of Rangers being in cup action as they travel to Penycae in the league, with a win guaranteed to give them top spot, kick off 2pm.

n On Saturday, Chirk’s reserves were edged by the odd goal in five as they lost to FC Nomads. This week, they host Ruthin Town at Holyhead Road, for a 2pm start.