Ruscoe to assess TNS injuries ahead of Barry visit

TNS boss Scott Ruscoe says he will assess the minor injuries in his squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with Barry Town United at Park Hall.

Simon Spender will miss the game through suspension, while Steve Saunders, Blaine Hudson and Wes Fletcher are all on the verge of returning or still a few weeks away.

But Ruscoe was delighted to hand a full 90 minutes to Chris Marriott after an injury-hit start to the season, but admits the prognosis on Adrian Cieslewicz may be troublesome.

“We’ve got a clear week to train the lads so we’ve started with some time in the gym, strength work and the like,” he said.

“We’ll assess little niggles on players as well as have a look at Chris Marriott, who came back and played 90 minutes on Saturday.

“He certainly didn’t look out of place or that he’s missed the first four months of the season. It’s fantastic to see him back and be part of the starting XI.

“Wes Fletcher is coming back from sore ribs; Steve and Blaine will be back in the next few weeks so we’re getting the squad back together.

“We tend to do well from November to January so it’s a good sign we’re getting players back.

“We’re still waiting on results about Cis but it’s likely he’s going to have an operation and is facing a spell out.”

Barry come to Park Hall for the first time this season, sitting fourth from bottom in their first season back in the Welsh Premier League.

Saints won the first encounter in Barry in August courtesy of Fletcher’s single goal and Ruscoe will be expecting a tough challenge.

The south Wales side have won three of their 11 games this season, but were edged out by Connah’s Quay 1-0 on Sunday.