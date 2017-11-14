Ruscoe gets wish as TNS face final Irn-Bru four tie at home to Dumbarton

Scott Ruscoe asked for a home draw in the semi-finals of the Irn-Bru Cup and his wish was granted as The New Saints drew Dumbarton at Park Hall.

The tie will take in February next year after Saints edged out Queen of the South on penalties on Sunday.

The clash with Dumbarton is TNS’s fourth straight home tie in this season’s cup, and represents a huge chance to reach the final of a competition that Ruscoe is targeting to win.

The other semi-final is Inverness Caledonian Thistle at home to Irish side Crusaders.