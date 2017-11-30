Scott Ruscoe happier with performance as TNS go five ahead

Scott Ruscoe is a much happier man as his New Saints side built a five-point lead at the top of the Welsh Premier.

Goals from Greg Draper and Jamie Mullan, plus a Matthew Eckersley own goal, gave TNS the win at Cefn Druids on Tuesday, despite Saints falling behind to Arek Piskorski’s goal.

Ruscoe admitted the performance against Cefn brought the much-needed three points, but also helped him get over the performance in Saturday’s 5-2 over Carmarthen, which he felt was below-par.

“We were really pleased to get that five-point lead, especially after Saturday’s disappointing performance,” he told TNS FC TV.

“We always have high standards; we want to get the three points and play well. We got the three points but didn’t really play well.

“The players know that – but we did play tonight, overall. Yes we went one-nil down, but I never thought we wouldn’t come back, not create chances and win the game.”

Ruscoe was delighted with being able to bring Blaine Hudson back for his start in two months, and admitted he much happier with the performance.

He added: “Blaine got the start – he’s been coming back from injury so we’ve had to be careful with him.

“It was good to get him 45 minutes on Saturday, and especially with Connell Rawlinson still feeling his way back, it was good to get him back.

“We played well; some of the movement and the passing in behind was good. We created chances again and made the keeper make saves.

“As long we’re creating chances and as long as we’re dominating possession, then I’ve got no complaints.

“Going one behind was like a red rag to a bull – we needed to go and dominate again but overall, I’m really pleased with the three points.”

Saints begin the defence of their Welsh Cup tomorrow night as they host Penrhyncoch at Park Hall (7.45pm).