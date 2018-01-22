Management restructure for Chirk as Holyhead Road men plan for future

Chirk AAA have set in motion plans for their future with a management restructure that will take place with immediate effect.

Last season’s FAW Trophy winner Mark Holmes will take a step upstairs to a broader general manager’s role, where he will oversee the day-to-day running of the club, and will also focus on ground improvement and commercial activities with chairman Colin Heyward.

Jack Harris, who is a highly rated coach, will now manage the first team while Matty Thomas will take on a player-assistant role.

A club statement said: “This new management structure is seen as a major step forward in not only consolidating Chirk as a major force in North Wales football but to take us forward both on and off the pitch.

“To this effect the management have also signed three-year contracts to commit their future to the club.

“They are keen to show both the club and the players that they are totally committed to the cause and by signing the contracts they are hoping that the club, players and supporters give them their full backing to help achieve the high ambitions we have for our club.”

Another new addition to the club is the league’s joint-top scorer Joe Evans, who signed from Saturday’s opponents and title rivals Llanuwchllyn, and he joins recent signings Jack Edwards and Lewis Clamp.

Meanwhile, the club also had their Holyhead Road ground inspected by the Welsh FA on Friday, as part of the club’s application for Tier Two football.

A club spokesman said: “It was assessed to FAW Ground Criteria Regulations. It is thought the inspection went well but a full report will be sent to the club in the near future.

“Meanwhile we are still awaiting response from our Welsh Football Trust Ground Improvement Grant application and we are continuing talks with the Trust regarding further funding on other ground improvement initiatives.”