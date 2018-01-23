Oswestry seconds edged out in tight clash at Northwich

Halbro North West Leagues - Division 4 South

Northwich Thirds 24, Oswestry Seconds 17

Oswestry’s second string were edged out at Northwich ina tight clash on Saturday.

The visitors kicked off, after a good chase the Eagles held Northwich in their own half with some strong defence. For the next 15 minutes each team attacked and defended well mainly in the Northwich half until the home team found some space out wide and ran in the first unconverted try to make it 5-0.

Oswestry then had the run of play, finding themselves in Northwich’s 22 and with some slick handling from fly-half Finton Grogan, wing Liam Macky Williams scored in the corner, which was unconverted, to make it 5-5.

But Northwich came straight back at Oswestry and crossed the line again, this time converting the try to make it 12-5.

Oswestry retained the ball at the kick and with some strong forward play worked their way back in to the Northwich half only the be turned over in their 22. Northwich were put under pressure by the line speed on Oswestry’s defence and Grogan gambled racing out the line and intercepted to run in under the posts to score a converted try for 12-12.

But again, Northwich scored. Just before half-time Northwich found space again out wide and ran in for an easy, but unconverted, score, finishing the half 17-12 up.

The second half kicked off and Northwich were held up over the line by some fantastic defence from Oswestry. The Eagles worked hard to make ground but knocked on five metres away from the Northwich line. The resulting scrum saw Oswestry flanker Jerry Wilford charge down a kick and scrambled over the line for an unconverted try to make it 17-17

Northwich managed to work their way deep in to the Oswestry half, winning a penalty for offside, but missed the penalty kick. Oswestry had not given up as time was running out but the Northwich forwards were making ground and keeping the ball well. Oswestry could not hold Northwich back, resulting in a converted try to leave the final score at 24-17.

The Oswestry man of the match was awarded to centre Harry Thomas who consistently made ground with the ball in hand in a strong performance where the Eagles deserved.

This Saturday, Oswestry 2nd XV host Whitchurch 3rd XV to Granville Park (2.15pm).