Local town's panto group to perform Cinderella

A local town’s theatre society are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a performance of Cinderella.

Ruyton Amateur Theatrical Society, also known as RATS, are proud to perform the pantomime from Wednesday, December 6 through to Saturday, December 9 at Ruyton Village Hall.

The performances start at 7.30pm nightly with a matinee show starting at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children and consessions. Tickets are available from Cafe Eleven in the village, RATS Facebook page, via email on cnd998@hotmail.co.uk or phone 01939 260998.

Go and join RATS to enjoy some family fun and to kick off the festive season. All they ask is make sure you clap, cheer and boo.