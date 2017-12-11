Whittington Castle are offering December treats thanks to the National Lottery

Whittington Castle will be offering December fun thanks to The National Lottery.

From December 11 to December 17, the Castle are opening their doors for free and are offering a free guided tour plus a two-for-one offer on a pot of tea or a standard coffee in the tearoom.

Whittington Castle has previously received funding for its restoration in 2007 from the Heritage Lottery Fund and they are one of 350 participating National Lottery funded visitor attractions across the UK in saying ‘thanks’ to people who have raised money for good causes by buying a lottery ticket.

Ros Kerslake, chief executive of the Heritage Lottery Fund, said: “December is a wonderful time to experience the UK’s rich, diverse and exciting heritage, which has been transformed by more than £7bn National Lottery funding since 1994. This is a small gesture of thanks and a way of giving something back to the people who buy tickets.”

The idea is simple: any visitor who presents a National Lottery ticket or scratchcard on Thursday, December 14 to Sunday, December 17, gets one free pot of tea or cup of standard coffee if they purchase another - also on Saturday, December 16 there will be a free guided tour of the Castle and grounds at 2pm.

In order to receive your free standard coffee or pot of tea, you need to have purchased one as it is a two-for-one offer and also to present your National Lottery Ticket or scratchcard in order to qualify.

Meet in the Castle Tearoom at 2pm on Saturday December 16 with your National Lottery Ticket or scratchcard to join the guided tour of the Castle.