Elf The Musical JR comes to Theatre Severn

Face2Face Performance Academy has announced that theatre enthusiasts are to embrace their inner “elf” when the Academy students present their production of Elf The Musical JR, at Theatre Severn in January.

The show features 65 students, ranging in age from 11 to 17; and will be premiering at the county’s very own professional theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury.

Elf The Musical JR. is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf, and features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Disney’s Aladdin On Broadway, The Wedding Singer), a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone).

The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole. Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

Face2Face will be performing Elf The Musical JR. on January 25 and 26, 7.30pm at Theatre Severn.

Tickets are £15 and available at www.theatresevern.co.uk. For more information on the show call 01743 281281.